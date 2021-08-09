Sharon Stone shares candid swimsuit photo that sums up her weekend perfectly The Hollywood star just never ages!

Sharon Stone enjoyed a fully relaxing weekend with friends and shared the perfect picture to sum it up on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 63-year-old posted a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself clutching onto a beach ball while taking a dip in the swimming pool.

In the candid snapshot, Sharon looked remarkable dressed in a stylish swimsuit, with her cropped hair sleeked back.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone makes adorable revelation about her mom following proud achievement

In the caption, the mom-of-three wrote: "Great day with great friends. Grateful." Fans were quick to comment on the image, with one writing: "Amazing photo!" while another wrote: "Fantastic picture. Great to see you enjoying yourself."

A third commented on Sharon's happy expression: "Genuine smiles are the best smiles."

The Basic Instinct star often shares glamorous photos with her fans on social media and just days before she shared a gorgeous throwback picture of herself dressed in a sleek silver swimsuit featuring cut-out details.

Sharon Stone looked incredible in a candid swimsuit photo

In the image, Sharon was on vacation in Tahiti and posed on the beach. While the star is active on social media, she is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life.

However, it was recently reported that the star was dating rapper, RMR, who is 25. Page Six revealed the pair had been spotted on a number of dates all over LA, including at celeb hot spots such as Delilah and The Highlight Room.

The Basic Instinct star doesn't take herself too seriously!

RMR protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth but was photographed cosying up to Sharon in an image which was shared on The Highlight Room's social media.

Sharon certainly has her hands full and juggles a successful career, her love life and parenting her three adopted sons.

The Ratched actress opened up about being a mother during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

Sharon is a doting mom to three sons

She added: "I watch videos from when they were small and am absolutely enthralled by that. But those moments just keep coming."

Talking to Vogue, she added: "Motherhood didn't come easily, but it came lovingly to me by angels ... I'm grateful my kids chose me, I am a lucky mom."

