Sharon Stone has had several memorable fashion moments over the years of her career, from her iconic white turtleneck dress in Basic Instinct to the floral masterpiece of a gown she wore to Cannes this year.

The actress' new post on Instagram on Friday highlighted another moment of hers that is as reflective of the time as it could be.

WATCH: Sharon Stone speaks about recapturing her radiance after her stroke

Sharon shared a picture of herself rocking a pair of pumps and a white mini skirt that accentuated her long legs.

With the look, she wore a chic jacket that had the classic 80s style of shoulders, padded to the high heavens and rising almost as high as her head.

The actress playfully beamed in the picture, which she simply captioned with, "#FBF 1983," a time quite early into her career.

Sharon's throwback is like taking a time machine to 80s fashion

Her fans were enamored with the look and the youthful Sharon, as many dropped heart and flame emojis by the dozen.

One fan commented, "....that jacket is everything," with another saying, "Still a stunner!" A third also added, "Those shoulders! So eighties."

The Total Recall actress is currently enjoying a beautiful vacation in Venice, although her nephew and godson River, who recently developed a serious medical condition, is sure to be on her mind.

She first shared a picture on her Instagram from her Italian vacation as she rode a gondola with the beautiful waters and city behind her.

She wore a pair of sunglasses and a full-sleeved white turtleneck top that fit her like a glove and showed off her curves, even while half of her frame was hidden by the boat.

The actress brought out her finest for her Italian trip

Even through her shades, her natural beauty shone, just as brightly as it did in her throwback from the early 80s.

"Venice," she captioned this shot, and the 63-year-old has since then captioned every post documenting her vacation with, "Sharon Stone reporting from Venice."

