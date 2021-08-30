Sharon Stone mourns tragic loss of baby nephew River This is devastating

Sharon Stone is in mourning as she revealed that she tragically lost her baby nephew and godson, River Stone.

In an emotional video she posted on her Instagram, the actress revealed that her nephew, who would turn a year old this September, had passed away.

The post featured a clip of the adorable River, her brother Patrick and his wife Tasha's baby, playing in his crib, and then included a picture of his as the screen then displayed, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

The heartbreaking clip was soundtracked by Eric Clapton's Tears in Heaven and got many feeling emotional.

The Basic Instinct actress was inundated with love and support from several people, including her famous colleagues and scores of fans.

Sharon revealed the loss with a heartbreaking video

"I am so sorry. My lord," Selma Blair wrote, with Andie MacDowell saying, "I'm so sorry lord." Sean Hayes commented, "Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family."

Several fans also sent her their prayers and condolences, with many also including crying emojis and praying hands.

Sharon initially revealed that her 11-month-old nephew had been hospitalized for organ failure and shared a picture of him from his bed.

Her nephew was hospitalized due to organ failure

The 63-year-old actress captioned the photo, “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

