Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo' The actress shared the tragic news with fans

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message.

The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling.

Kate shared several fun photos of herself with David and wrote: "21 years of shenanigans and laughter. My dear boo, I love you. Processing this loss is really sad and challenging, I will miss you terribly. Forever and always @davidbabaii." She added a broken heart emoji and was inundated with prayers and sweet messages from her fans.

"So sorry for the loss of your beloved friend the amazing, kind #davidbabaii," wrote one, who continued: "On his insta on September 14th 2019 he had posted just how much you mean to him and that you changed his life..it is very moving and so special..he will always be by your side..peace to you and his family."

While details of David's tragic death are still unclear, it's been reported that he passed away on 1 September. His cause of death has not been revealed but he was only in his 40s.

Kate paid tribute to David Babaii and called him her 'boo'

David worked with Kate and a whole host of other celebrities, including Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Cindy Crawford, but it wasn't just his hair which he was renowned for.

The much-loved stylist was a staunch supporter of children’s cancer research and worked to prevent cruelty to animals.

This is the second tribute Kate has penned in so many days as her words about the late Charlie Watts left fans emotional too.

Kate with David in 2008

She penned a social media post after The Rolling Stones rocker died and wrote: "Love to the Watts family. Love to @therollingstones family. Thinking of everyone. Charlie will be deeply missed."

Her post was accompanied by a series of photos of Charlie, some featuring the rock legend on his own, and others with his bandmates.

