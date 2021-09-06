George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth prepare for bittersweet change to living situation The GMA co-host has been married to his actress wife since 2001

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are doting parents to two daughters, Elliott and Harper, and they are growing up fast!

Over the weekend, Ali took to Instagram to reveal that the couple were shopping for college supplies for their firstborn while moving her into college.

This will be a big change for the family, with Elliott being the first to move out of the family's home in New York. Ali also shared a picture of her and a friend embracing, alongside the caption: "Can you believe we have girls in college?"

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth looks incredible as she steps in for Kelly Ripa on Live

George isn't the only GMA star who is moving his daughter into college, with Amy Robach also facing the same bittersweet milestone with her firstborn, Ava.

George and Ali welcomed Elliott in September 2002, followed by Harper, in June 2005.

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016.

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos moved their daughter Elliott into college

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Like all teenagers, Ali and George's children struggled during the pandemic and in 2020 the author opened up about their experience.

Talking to Shondaland, she said: "For my own teenagers, I'd say the wrench is the uncertainty of everything. There's no routine. I can't soothe by saying, 'Well, this will be over soon.'"

George and Ali with daughters Elliott and Harper

While Ali and George are relatively private about their family life, a rare photo of Elliott on her prom night with her dad was posted by her proud mom back in June.

The actress opened up about Elliott's big school event while guest-hosting on Live with Kelly and Ryan shortly beforehand.

Chatting to Ryan Seacrest, she said: "It's tonight… I approve of the date. The prom dress, I basically have to remind my daughter that it's not the Met Ball or her wedding. The dress has to be under $100 and not dress like a 'lady of the night' if you know what I mean.

The GMA star and actress met after being set up on a blind date

"I don't mean a turtleneck sweater dress but we've gone for something in-between. So we've gone through a lot of dresses."

The star then went on to add that it was even more special for her family as neither she nor George attended prom when they were at high school.

