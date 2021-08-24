Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts mourn heartbreaking death as fans send support The Today star lives in New York with his wife and three children

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts have both paid their respects following the sad death of their good friend.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb bids bittersweet farewell to co-star as fans are left in tears

The Today star and ABC journalist are both regulars at the family-run New York restaurant Fresco by Scotto, and tragically the patriarch of the family, Anthony Scotto, passed away at the age of 87.

Al shared a photo of himself with Anthony at the restaurant alongside a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker creates a buzz among his co-stars

He wrote: "In happier times with good friend, @anthonyscottojr who just lost his dad, Anthony Scotto, Sr. Our entire family sends condolences and prayers to the Scotto's. We have fond memories of Dad Scotto sitting in the front of @frescobyscotto with his beloved wife, Marion. #rip."

MORE: Hoda Kotb praised by fans in wake of challenging health update

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show for exciting new venture

Deborah also paid tribute, sharing a photo of herself and son Nick with Anthony and the Scotto family.

Today's Al Roker paid a heartfelt tribute to family friend Anthony Scotto

She wrote: "Sending our deepest condolences and love to dear friends, The Scottos, as they cope with the loss of their towering and tenacious patriarch who had a tender touch.

MORE: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show

MORE: Al Roker's wife stuns fans with paycheck reveal

"Anthony Scotto, Sr. Was a true gentleman and kind soul who brought warmth and charm into any space.

"He and Marion spread their arms wide …offering mom and dad love to more than their own children. We mourn your loss and also celebrate a beautiful life. Thinking of @anthonyscottojr @theresascotto @rosannascotto @frescobyscotto @elainamscotto."

Al with wife Deborah Roberts and their children Leila and Nick

Many fans were quick to send their condolences, with one writing: "Oh no, so sad. Condolences to the family with wishes that their happy memories bring some comfort during this difficult time," while another wrote: "So sorry for the loss of your friend." A third added: "So sad."

SEE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts showcases toned physique in impressive workout video

MORE: Al Roker left waiting at airport following inconclusive Covid results

Anthony's son, Anthony Scott Junior, also replied to Deborah's post, writing: "You're a great friend and a class act D! Love you guys."

Al and wife Deborah live in New York

The Roker family are regulars at Fresco by Scotto and just recently Al went there with his daughter Courtney and her husband Wes.

MORE: Al Roker left speechless in video featuring newly-married daughter Courtney

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares heartwarming message to husband following worrying journey

Fresco by Scotto has been a firm favourite among stars in New York City and the Scotto family – who have been running the restaurant since 1993 – often appear on Today and Live with Kelly and Ryan, where they demonstrate cooking segments.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.