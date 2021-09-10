Carrie Underwood celebrates big family news with adorable video Carrie is mom to two boys

Carrie Underwood shared the most adorable picture of her son Isaiah on Thursday, celebrating his baseball debut.

The country music star, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher, shared the sweet snap of her six-year-old son, admitting she found the match more nerve-wracking than watching her husband play professional sports.

"Isaiah made his baseball debut tonight! I got more nervous watching him than I used to get when I watched his daddy play hockey!" she captioned the post.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood cheers on son in first baseball game

She also included a super cute video of Isaiah hitting the ball and running to first base with a skip in his step.

"Yah buddy!!! What a hit!! So proud of you!" shared one fan as another commented: "Look at that hit!! Go isaiah!"

Carrie and Mike are also parents to two-year-old Jacob.

Carrie's decision to post about her family comes as she also shared amazing professional news with fans, revealing that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.

The song, Only Us, was released on Friday.

Carrie admitted it was nerve-wracking watching his first game

In the caption, the award-winning singer wrote: "I'm so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie original motion picture soundtrack!

"Only Us is coming your way this Friday! Soundtrack available to pre-order now! Link in bio."

Carrie's career has gone from strength to strength since she shot to fame on the 2004 series of American Idol, which she won.

To date, Carrie has had 27 Number One singles. She is also the only artist to have achieved Number One on all nine of her albums on the Billboard Country Chart.

Carrie is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher

She will also return this Sunday to NBC as she will perform the theme song for the network's primetime Sunday football show, which airs the biggest game of the week live.

"Here we go - year 9 with @snfonnbc and I think we’ve created the best opener yet!" she said.

The song Waiting All Day for Sunday Night will remain the same, but NBC and Carrie have shared that "cutting-edge LED technology courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic will put Underwood at a virtual tailgate party for the first time ever.

