Carrie Underwood rocks stunning sequined dress to celebrate big news with fans

Football is back - and so is Carrie Underwood for the ninth year with Sunday Night Football on NBC!

The country superstar has promised "the best opener yet" as she shared the news that she will be partnering with the network to perform the theme song for their primetime Sunday show, which airs the biggest game of the week live.

"Here we go - year 9 with @snfonnbc and I think we’ve created the best opener yet!" she shared, alongside the picture of the singer in a slinky black gown.

WATCH: NBC Sunday Night Football 2020 Theme with Carrie Underwood

"We’ve got some pretty awesome technology for this one and I can’t wait for you all to see it on September 12 on @nbc and @peacocktv!"

The song Waiting All Day for Sunday Night will remain the same, but NBC and Carrie have shared that "cutting-edge LED technology courtesy of Industrial Light & Magic will put Underwood at a virtual tailgate party for the first time ever".

The 90-second long opener will also feature fans and NFL stars.

"Shooting the new show open for Sunday Night Football is one of the highlights of my year. I just love the fact that we get to reinvent it every year," added Carrie.

"The team behind these shoots is incredible, and it’s always a really fun day, especially this year getting to work with such amazing state-of-the-art technology."

Carrie is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher

The song is a reimagining of Joan Jett's iconic punk song I Hate Myself For Loving You, and was used from 2006 when Pink sang it until 2016 when the program used Oh Sunday Night, a take on Carrie and Miranda Lambert's Somethin' Bad.

The song returned in 2019 with Carrie and Joan appearing in the opener.

Sunday Night Football returns on 12 September with Chicago Bears vs the Los Angeles Rams.

