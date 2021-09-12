Sting and Trudie Styler mourn heartbreaking death of family friend in emotional 9/11 tribute The celebrity couple knew one of the victims in the terror attack

Sting and Trudie Styler were among the many people grieving a personal loss on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack.

MORE: Sting and Trudie Styler delight fans with exciting news

The celebrity couple tragically lost their beloved friend, Herman Sandler, and Trudie paid a poignant tribute to him on Instagram.

She wrote: "On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, I still miss and mourn our dear friend and benefactor of the environment - Herman Sandler.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sting sends SOS to support Prince Charles' rainforest campaign

"On this day I think about his widow Suki and his three beautiful daughters whom I’ve always called The Three Graces. Herman would, had he lived, been a happy grandfather. His loss is huge to us all. To the many of you who’ve lost and mourn those lost, my heart goes out to you."

MORE: Inside Sting and Trudie Styler's incredible home

MORE: Gwen Stefani is unrecognisable with a mullet in teen photo with Sting

Many of Trudie's followers commented on the post, with one writing: "Sadly never got to meet Herman but my dad has told me many stories," one wrote, while another commented: "Praying for you all, his family and all who loved him." A third added: "Beyond thought and words. Thinking of that day so much Trudie."

Sting and Trudie Styler's friend was one of the many victims in the 9/11 terror attack

On Saturday, people around the world mourned for the almost 3,000 people who died in the aftermath of the Twin Tower destruction in 2001.

MORE: Inside Sting and Trudie Styler’s £40 million New York penthouse

MORE: Sting and Trudie Styler stun in loved-up photo

Political figures and celebrities around the world paid their respects with poignant tributes on social media, from the Queen to former President George W. Bush, who was in office during the devastating event.

As well as remembering those who died, many people marked the devastating anniversary by doing something good in an initiative called 9/11 Day.

Sting and Trudie Styler paid their respects on the 20th anniversary of 9/11

The non-profit organisation works to transform the annual remembrance of 9/11 into a worldwide day of unity and doing good, encouraging people to remember and pay tribute through good deeds.

MORE: You can now holiday in Sting’s Malibu beach house: see photos

MORE: Sting reveals why he refuses to wear a hearing aid

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush and Today host, shone a light on the uplifting initiative in a poignant segment of Today.

The mom-of-three took part in the initiative herself, and said that she was "inspired and moved" by something that brought light to a dark day.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.