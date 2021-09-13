Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless with skinny jeans look The star is back in Los Angeles after celebrating her birthday in a remote island

Rebel Wilson spent the last week celebrating her 41st birthday on a remote island of French Polynesia but over the weekend she was back in Los Angeles showing her support for the Los Angeles Rams at an NFL event.

The Pitch Perfect star showed off her stunning physique as she posed with a Rams player on the field. "Let's go boys! @rams All the way to the Super Bowl," she captioned the fun shot.

Rebel Wilson shows off her eye-catching outfit

Whilst many went on to cheer on the team, others were left shocked at her visible transformation.

"Damn girl, great job on the weight loss," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Looking good girl!" A third remarked: "Whoa girl you look like a whole new you!"

Rebel Wilson posing with a Rams player

Back in 2020, the actress embarked on a 'year of health', and has since gone on to lose an incredible 65lbs.

Back in June she revealed the one routine she picked up that's helped her reach her target weight.

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, the 41-year-old attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways," and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine.

The actress' fans loved her skinny jeans look

Of course, Rebel also tweaked her diet, placing an emphasis on nutritious, high-protein foods.

"The goal was never to be skinny," she said. "It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

Rebel continued: "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life." Speaking of why she waited until her 40s to overhaul her health and wellbeing, she explained: "It just wasn't a priority, and I didn't know how to do it right.

"I never properly considered wellness from all angles. But I was turning 40 and thinking about freezing my eggs, and the experts told me that the healthier I am, the better the process can go."