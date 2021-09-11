Rebel Wilson is a goddess in sheer dress and gold bikini The Pitch Perfect star is on a tropical vacation

Rebel Wilson continues to wow fans with her dreamy beach vacation looks – and her latest is no different.

The 41-year-old looked gorgeous in a semi-sheer dress draped over her toned figure, with a sparkly gold bikini peeking out from underneath in a late-night photo she shared on Friday.

Rebel gave off major mermaid vibes as she posed on what appeared to be an inflatable seashell with a friend.

Her hair was styled in loose waves and fell past her chest, with Rebel adding a delicate gold accessory across her forehead.

The Senior Year actress oozed confidence and was full of smiles as she giggled with her pal.

Rebel – along with a whole host of her friends and family – flew to a private island in the most tropical destination where she enjoyed a belated celebration for her birthday.

Rebel turned 41 in March but couldn’t celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has more than made up for it.

Rebel looked gorgeous in her sheer dress and bikini

She has shared some stunning photos of her rocking hot pink swimwear while posing on the beach, drinking cocktails, and splashing around in a luxury lagoon.

The destination for Rebel’s party was Marlon Brando's private island - which she renamed, Rebel Island, for the week-long celebration.

Page Six said it was the same eco-friendly resort where Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio have had their birthdays in the past.

Rebel threw a belated, week-long birthday celebration on a private island

When they reached out to Rebel for a statement about her destination party she said: "I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip.

"It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it."

