Rebel Wilson inundated with support after cryptic post The star looked stunning in a vibrant blue blazer as she made the announcement

It's no doubt that Rebel Wilson has had quite an amazing year, but it seems the best is yet to come – if her latest post is anything to go by.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal to her 10 million Instagram fans that she was feeling "so lucky, so grateful" after receiving some "great news".

Next to a picture of herself looking gorgeous in a vibrant navy blazer, she wrote: "Had some great news today. I feel like when you give out to the universe, the universe gives back to you, so lucky, so grateful."

Fans of the Pitch Perfect star were quick to inundate her with messages of support with one commenting: "You deserve every bit of happiness that comes to you. You look fabulous as always."

Rebel looked stunning in jeans and a blue blazer

A second added: "The givers are ultimately the receivers."

Many wondered what the good news could be, and while she hasn't disclosed it just yet Rebel could be celebrating a professional or personal update.

Earlier this year, she got candid with her followers after receiving some "bad news".

Talking about her fertility struggles, she wrote: " I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn't make sense…but I hope there's light about to shine through all the dark clouds."

The actress shared her happiness after receiving some good news

Following an outpouring of support, she then added: "Just wanted to say I woke up this morning and read through everyone's kind messages and stories about their journeys and I can't tell you how much that meant to me and has made me feel a lot better today. Social media for the win here in terms of creating connection when I was in a very lonely place. So thank you everyone."

Rebel has revealed in the past that she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a common hormonal disorder that makes it difficult for a woman to conceive.