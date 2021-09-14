Rumer Willis teases fans with baby bump snap – 'Coming 2022' It's not all as it seems...

Rumer Willis announced her return to work on Monday, following an incredible summer off with family and friends.

To celebrate her first day back, the 33-year-old shared a selfie of herself inside a car and wrote: "On my way to work... feels so nice to say that."

Demi Moore's daughter then teased her followers as she shared a picture of herself cradling a baby bump.

"Coming 2022," she wrote alongside it.

Rumer showcased her 'baby bump' in the cheeky snap

Whilst many of her fans would have been left baffled by the announcement on her Stories, the star soon put them at ease, revealing it was all a joke.

"Ha, gotcha. Just [pregnant emoji] for work," she wrote alongside a smiling picture of herself.

Rumer has followed in her parents' footsteps and has appeared on many TV series and films through the years.

Last year, the star was quizzed about her mother's past roles and which one she would love to remake.

"Oh, no one has ever actually asked me this. Maybe G.I. Jane 2," she told Yahoo.

The actress was quickly to confess the baby bump was fake

"But I would like a crack at a lot of them. I would love to do a reboot with her and play a mother/daughter duo or play a younger version of her in a prequel or something."

The star is so close to her mum and her two younger siblings, Tallulah and Scout, that earlier this summer they supported Demi's swimwear line.

In July, Rumer shared several pictures modelling some gorgeous swimwear from the family's collaboration with Andie, Swimwear in which she stars alongside her actress mother and sisters.

"Ladies of the Moore Willis Clan coming to heat up your summer...@andieswim," she wrote alongside the first snap, which shows them all lying down in a deck, showing off their derrieres.

A second caption read: "So excited to share the campaign we did with @andieswim captured by our magical friend @cassblackbird. And getting to share this with the incredible women in my family was a dream come true."