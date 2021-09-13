Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis poses nude in daring bathroom selfie The star turned 33 years old last month

Demi Moore's daughter Rumer Willis surprised fans over the weekend by sharing a set of gorgeous pictures – including one of herself with no clothes on.

The former DWTS champion shared ten pictures from her recent trip to New York and left the best until last, as the ninth picture showed her nude.

"Big [apple emoji]," she captioned the post, which became an instant hit with her followers.

"This entire carousel is gold," wrote one, whilst a second added: "So, so beautiful".

Rumer, 33, is clearly happy in her own skin

"That smile though," remarked a third. A fourth said: "You are absolute perfection.

Rumer's Instagram feed is filled with stunning pictures of herself in gorgeous bikinis. The star has lost weight in the last year and earlier in the summer fans questioned her health.

Rumer was quick to comment back, thanking her fans for their "concerns" and revealing she had "no interest to deprive myself".

A day later, she took to her Stories to share a lengthy statement which read: "Coming for me in my comments and telling me how I'm too skinny or I need to eat is absolutely not helpful and extremely body shaming. Body shaming of any kind is something I will not stand for."

The star recently marked her 33rd birthday with a stunning bikini picture

While Rumer is yet to open up about the secret to her toned body, she has spoken out before about working out from home during the pandemic and eating healthy.

"Being in quarantine and struggling to find a new routine and not using food to find comfort when you are stuck at home all day is hard," she shared.

"Finding discipline to workout from home and eat healthy is hard and it's ok not to be perfect, I'm certainly not.

"What is important is to find ways to be happy where you are at and not make being a perfect size or weight or hair color or body shape some goal that you can only find happiness and acceptance if you reach it," she wrote in part.