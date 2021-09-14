GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know The TV journalist has been welcomed with open arms

Good Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series.

The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.

David, 47, appeared thrilled and enthusiastic as he discussed the project with the GMA3 crew - and we have to say he fit right in.

Amy shared an image on her Instagram feed of her co-hosts with David and captioned it: "A big welcome to @davidmuirabc to the @abcgma3 family - making his debut appearance today to kick off his inspiring and heartwarming #americastrong series on all @abcnews platforms!

"I never miss David’s incredible stories of ordinary Americans doing extraordinary work on @abcworldnewstonight."

Her fans rushed to comment and David proved to be very popular among Amy's social media followers.

Amy was delighted to share the news on Instagram

"I watch ABC news because of David and love GMA to start off my morning," wrote one, while another added: "He's the reason I watch World News Tonight."

David's latest career achievement will be added to a celebrated resume as an anchor on American news. In addition to America Strong, he hosts the nightly news on ABC and presents 20/20 too. His work has earned him a string of Emmy awards and he only seems to be gaining in popularity.

David adores his dog Axel

He's notoriously private when it comes to his personal life and little is known about his existence away from the cameras.

Over the years there has been speculation as to who his partner is, but David is believed to be single. Not to say he hasn't got many admirers.

In 2014, he appeared on People magazine's list of Sexiest Men Alive, alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

Although he is private, David does have an Instagram account with 485,000 followers. He posts images from his work assignments but also gives a glimpse into his personal life with photos of his beloved dog, Axel, who he appears smitten with.

