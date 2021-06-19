Paul McCartney serenaded by daughters in rare family footage The Beatles star celebrated his 79th birthday

Sir Paul McCartney enjoyed a very special treat to mark his 79th birthday on Friday courtesy of his daughters Mary and Stella McCartney.

The duo exercised their vocal cords to sing 'Happy Birthday' to their famous dad in a sweet video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, photographer Mary, 51, and fashion designer Stella, 49, belted out the classic song to the camera before panning over to capture Paul and enjoy a sweet family embrace.

"Thank you girls!" he exclaimed as he smiled for the camera.

Fans loved the rare family footage, with one writing: "This is too cute! Y'all are not allowed to play with my heart this much!"

A second said: "It's beautiful! Love! Love!" A third added: "I love this family!" And a fourth said: "So sweet! Happy Birthday to your amazing father."

Paul celebrated his birthday with two of his daughters on Friday

Stella shared another video of her father dancing to her singing the Happy Birthday song off-camera, which she captioned: "Happy birthday to my incredible dad, @PaulMcCartney.

"You are an inspiration who lives in the moment and life to its fullest. You are a grandude and I can’t believe I chose you… what a clever little baby I was for landing such a kick-ass dad.

"Have the best birthday ever surrounded by love because, as you know, it’s all you need! x Stella."

Paul is notoriously private when it comes to his family, but in March, he delighted fans after announcing he has teamed up with Mary, Stella, and food brand Linda McCartney, to launch a vegan cookbook.

Paul and his daughters have collaborated on a vegan cookbook

Linda McCartney's Family Kitchen will debut on 24 June and will feature over 90 plant-based recipes.

Discussing the launch on Instagram, Paul said: "Years ago, before anyone had woken up to the idea of environmental and health and animal welfare issues, Linda was blazing the trail with vegetarianism, telling people about it and promoting it.

"In the book, there are family photographs and stories from those days, and of course lots of great, beautiful tasting healthy recipes."

The doting dad accompanied the post alongside a sweet snapshot of himself hugging Mary and Stella in the garden.

