Paul McCartney shares emotional tribute following devastating death of friend The Beatles star shared a personal message following the passing of recording engineer Al Schmitt

Paul McCartney has paid a heartfelt tribute on social media following the sad death of his good friend, American recording engineer Al Schmitt.

MORE: Paul McCartney reveals exciting family news - and it involves his children!

The Beatles star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the pair in a recording studio laughing, alongside a personal message.

The music icon wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of my friend Al Schmitt.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Paul McCartney shares glimpse inside family home

"Al was the lead engineer in charge of the 'Kisses on the Bottom' session and was a fantastic guy besides being one of the world’s great engineers.

MORE: Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell enjoy romantic trip to the beach

MORE: Paul McCartney's epic £16.5m home is a tribute to The Beatles

"He always had a twinkle in his eye and was ready for a laugh but most importantly when we had done what we thought was a good take and went into the control room to hear the playback it sounded fantastic. His self-effacing skills always came through.

Paul McCartney paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend Al Schmitt following his death

"I send my love to his family and will always remember him with great fondness. Thanks for everything Al. Lots of love, Paul."

Fans were quick to send their support to Paul, with one writing: "Love you Paul, so sorry to hear about the loss of your dear friend," while another wrote: "So sorry for your loss Paul may he rest in peace."

MORE: Ringo Starr makes heartbreaking comment about deaths of John Lennon and George Harrison

MORE: Paul McCartney shares rare loved-up photo with wife Nancy

A third added: "Sending so much love to you, Paul, and to Al’s loved ones."

Al sadly passed away at the age of 91

Al passed away at the age of 91, and had an incredible career working with some of the most famous artists in the world.

The record producer's career spanned more than 70 years and during that time he worked with with Frank Sinatra, Jefferson Airplane, Quincy Jones and Toto.

He also won a record 20 Grammy Awards for his work.

Paul's personal tribute on social media follows shortly after he showed his support for daughter Stella McCartney in a sweet photo taken inside his family home.

MORE: Paul McCartney shares special tribute to John Lennon on 'sad, sad day'

The Help hitmaker was pictured modelling his fashion designer daughter's limited-edition T-shirt in collaboration with Greenpeace.

Paul was incredibly close to the Grammy winning music producer

The singer re-posted his daughter's original post on his account, which read: "#Repost @stellamccartney So incredibly proud to see Dad @PaulMcCartney wearing our Stella x #Greenpeace limited-edition collab.

SEE: John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons just took a selfie together and they look exactly like their famous fathers

"My parents are why I learned to fight for Mother Earth — especially vital, precious ecosystems like the Amazon. Now, I want to save it for my children.

"Join me in supporting @GreenpeaceUK’s campaign to stop Amazon deforestation fuelled by industrial agriculture and meat production. Love you, Dad! x Stella."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.