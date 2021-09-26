Amy Robach shares emotional family photo as she prepares for big moment Go get 'em, Amy!

Amy Robach has taken a break from the Good Morning America studio to make her way over to Berlin as she gears up for the Berlin Marathon.

The journalist had been training for the moment for months and kept fans updated on her journey to the big run.

However, on a special day, the GMA host felt nostalgic and shared a bittersweet family photo to recognize the driving force behind her passion.

Amy posted a picture of her two daughters, Ava and Annalise, who she shares with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

The two girls hugged each other in the photograph as their mother celebrated National Daughter's Day with the shot of the two.

She captioned the post with, "Missing these two beauties - they are always in my heart - and will be my fuel today as I send them love on this #nationaldaughtersday."

Amy shared a picture of her daughters while she was away

Fans flooded the comments section with a show of support for Amy, and many also mentioned how beautiful her two daughters are.

One commented, "Your babies are BEAUTIFUL," with another saying, "Yes they will!! Go get em Amy," and a third adding, "Beautiful daughters!! wishing you the Best of Luck today Amy!"

The TV host ran the Berlin Marathon on Sunday morning, which she'd been prepping for with regular runs around New York City for quite a while, sometimes as long as 16 miles.

She recently shared a happy family moment she had while in Berlin, when her mother popped over to surprise her and cheer her on.

"Mama is here cheering us on - and that is everything," Amy shared alongside a sweet photograph of her mom giving her a hug.

Her friends surprised her in Berlin ahead of her marathon

Along with her mother, she revealed that several of her friends had also flown down to support her big adventure, and her husband Andrew Shue was there to motivate her as well.

