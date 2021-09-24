Amy Robach surprised by very special guest ahead of long-awaited challenge How wonderful!

Amy Robach has shared the wonderful news that her mom has flown into Berlin, Germany to support the GMA star as she runs the upcoming marathon.

"Mama is here cheering us on - and that is everything," Amy shared alongside a sweet snap of her mom giving her a big hug.

"Nothing better than your mama! But we are all cheering you on!" shared one pal as fans called her an "inspiration".

WATCH: Amy Robach shares incredible video after hiking Gran Paradiso

"Lovely picture!" added another fan as others couldn't believe how similar Amy and her mom looked.

The star has been preparing to run the Berlin marathon and back in May, Amy was inundated with support when she announced she was planning to take part in the sporting event alongside six of her running buddies.

At the time she shared a social media post which read: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

Amy was joined by her mom

The avid runner goes out jogging four to five times a week and often shares photos from her exercise regime

Amy opened up about her love of running in an article for GMA when she wrote: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years.

"I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger."

Amy is a fan of adventure sports

She continued: "It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement.

"It's been a remedy for jet lag, a way to push through the nausea and fatigue of chemotherapy, and the best thing about it is I can do it wherever I am in the world.

"It simply requires a pair of running shoes and an adventurous spirit."

