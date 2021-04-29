Gwyneth Paltrow wears striking bikini to announce unexpected news Her fans were delighted with the announcement

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating a major professional milestone and posed in a bikini to make the announcement to her fans.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow's minimalist homes with husband Brad Falchuk revealed

The mother-of-two shared a picture of herself at the beach, wearing a striped bikini and looking towards the ocean, before revealing that her Goop team is doing something pretty special next year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwyneth Patlrow Shares Look Inside Her Marble Kitchen

"I am always happiest by, in or on the sea! In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond.

"I'll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity's new Well-being Advisor. My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity's wellness the experience. I'm sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon," she wrote.

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow shares healthy lunch recipe – and her kitchen looks amazing!

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow's healthy dessert will divide the nation

Her friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and Paris Hilton, were quick to like the post. Erin Foster shared her excitement, by writing: "So this is the moment we're all like, 'No, I've actually always been into the idea of a cruise.'"

Gwyneth posed in a bikini to announce the news

"You may be the first person to get me on a cruise," another said, whilst Shaman Durek, who is dating Princess Martha Louise of Norway, remarked: "This is how I love to see you. Relaxed taking some you time soaking in da rays sis @gwynethpaltrow love you, besos."

Many others commented on the actress' incredible figure, which underwent a bit of a transformation during lockdown.

The Goop founder, 48, recently got candid about gaining 14 pounds during the last year, which saw her swap her fruits and vegetables for pasta and cheese.

The actress launched Goop back in 2008

At the latest In Goop Health - The At Home Summit, Gwyneth said: "I was absolutely no holds barred. I gained 14lbs and my gut was a mess.

"But I just didn't want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."

Nine weeks ago, however, Gwyneth started an intuitive fasting program which has seen her lose 11 pounds - but we think she looks great whatever her diet!