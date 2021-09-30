Britney Spears' father Jamie responds to conservatorship suspension It's been 13 years in the making

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears has spoken out after his longtime conservatorship over his daughter was suspended.

On Thursday, the popstar's dad's lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen released a statement on behalf of her client following the bombshell court ruling.

The lengthy statement said: "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.

She continued: "This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.

"For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.

"For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney."

Jamie's lawyer added: "These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.

Jamie was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in 2008.

"Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.

"Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters."

Britney's father is no longer her conservator

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny appointed certified public accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer's estate; he was selected by Britney and her attorney.

The conservatorship of Britney’s person remains in place and is managed by Jodi Montgomery.

Britney did not call into the hearing although her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, spoke on her behalf telling the court that the singer "wants [Jamie] out of her life today rather than a lingering and toxic presence".

