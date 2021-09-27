Britney Spears reveals thoughts on new documentary which confuses fans The rose project?

Britney Spears continued her grand return to social media with a post where she revealed her thoughts on the latest project attempting to document her life.

The singer shared a video of hers and captioned it with what she felt about the new New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears.

In the video, she simply danced while wearing a white crop top with puffy sleeves and a matching pair of white shorts that displayed her insanely toned abs.

In the caption, she wrote, "It's really crazy guys ... I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true!!!

"I really try to disassociate myself from the drama!!! Number one ... that's the past !!! Number two ... can the dialogue get any classier ???

"Number three ... wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world!!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part !!!

Britney's thoughts on the latest documentary about her left fans scratching their heads

"Wow ... since it's such a kind world I will say The Rose Project did stick and I will tell you why ... do you think things happen for a reason or by chance???

"The Rose Project - MY ROSE PROJECT - made me a believer!!! The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it !!! Nobody in the world knew about it except for me!!!

"I will never forget that day ... so what if some of it was untrue !!! I have the original Rose !!! Yes the one that kissed @Madonna and the one who has social anxiety !!! Pssss wearing WHITE for NEW BEGINNINGS."

The I Wanna Go singer referenced the "Rose Project," which involved her frequently posting pictures of roses and other red objects with cryptic captions that would often leave her fans wondering whether that signaled new music.

The singer often paired her rose pictures with cryptic captions

Britney's new video, however, left several fans confused as to what to make of it, with one commenting, "What is happening??"

Another wrote, "Queen of confusing instagram posts!" Many others continued in their crusade of figuring out what the "Rose Project" meant, with one asking, "What is the Rose project?? Release it!"

