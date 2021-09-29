Britney Spears' father suspended from her conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has been suspended from her conservatorship.

Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday appointed certified public accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer's estate; he was selected by Britney and her attorney.

The conservatorship of Britney’s person remains in place and is managed by Jodi Montgomery.

Britney did not call into the hearing although her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, spoke on her behalf telling the court that the singer "wants [Jamie] out of her life today rather than a lingering and toxic presence".

"Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator," he added.

Jamie took control of her life in 2008

A hearing to consider a request by Britney to end her conservatorship altogether was later set for 12 November.

Fans of the singer gathered around the world, with many outside the courthouse in Los Angeles where they carried banners and signs calling for the judge to #FreeBritney.

During his time in court, her lawyer called Jamie's behaviour "unfathomable," alleging that he had placed a recording device in his daughter's bedroom.

Fans couldn't believe the news

“We learned Mr. Spears did something unfathomable. He instructed [a] security team, paid for by my client, to place a listening device in Britney’s bedroom," Rosengart said, referencing reporting by the New York Times.

Vivian Thoreen, Jamie Spears’ lawyer, said in response: "It’s not evidence, it’s rhetoric."

Jamie Spears was granted control over his daughter's personal and business affairs in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008.

The order was originally granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

Britney has continued to perform

However questions have always been asked about why the 39-year-old remains under such a tight conservatorship, when she still works; the singer has been performing in Vegas for years.

In June, the Toxic singer spoke publicly for the first time about the arrangement, and made a desperate plea with Judge Penny to end the legal agreement.

She also made a number of shocking revelations, including that she had been forced to have an IUD to prevent her having any more children.

She is now engaged to Sam Asghari

During the hearing, Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship, stating that her father controlled her "100,000 per cent" and that she wanted the arrangement to end.

"I am traumatised," she said, speaking to the judge virtually. "I just want my life back."

In early September, her father filed for the conservatorship to end citing Britney's request. Rosengart called the development "vindication".

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship," the filing stated.

The Spears' family in the early 2000s

"She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

It continued: "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

Since then, Britney and long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari have announced their engagement.

