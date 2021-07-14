Britney Spears has fans asking questions with revealing picture Her fans aren't buying it

Britney Spears is currently on an ongoing saga of maintaining a social media presence that has left her fans slightly confused.

Her latest picture brought out the detectives within her fandom once again as they were able to quickly spot the difference between this post and another.

Britney posted a picture to her Instagram in costume, abandoning her studded catsuits and dance shoes for a short latex maid's outfit.

The black outfit also featured canary yellow frills on the sleeves and collar, with an apron of the same color. The major feature of the get-up was a cut-out in the chest which left very little to the imagination.

However, it was the caption that got the conversation started. Britney captioned the picture with three high heel emojis. But fans noticed otherwise.

The star's revealing photo didn't click with fans

Several of them pointed out in the comments section that the Baby One More Time singer had posted the picture minutes earlier with a different caption, one about her maids doing their nails.

"So this post said something completely different a few seconds ago!!!!!" one fan wrote, with another saying, "So what was it you said about the maids?" Many others also pointed out that the comments from the earlier post were gone upon the repost.

The discrepancy sparked further discussion in the comments section about the alleged handling of Britney's account and more of the chant for #FreeBritney, which has continued to trend ever since the singer's emotional testimony weeks ago.

A previous revealing picture also started a conversation

One of her previous posts erupted into a similar debate, where she posed backless in front of her bathtub and fans noticed that her neck tattoo was missing.

Britney responded to the fan comments by putting up another post which addressed it, writing in the caption, "Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean… and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my *** haters."

