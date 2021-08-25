Britney Spears displays her amazing figure in plunging green dress

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Britney Spears set hearts racing when she posted a gorgeous, carefree video on Instagram on Tuesday. In one of her latest posts, the Womanizer singer wore a lime green, bodycon-style mini dress with a plunging neckline as she posed in front of a full-length mirror in her bathroom.

Her hair was in an up-do and Britney was clearly enjoying her new look as she added a playful caption. Accessorising her outfit with chic brown leather heels, the mother-of-two showed off her toned legs and enviable figure.

The singer, who will be celebrating her 40th birthday in December, captioned the image: "I think I like my hair up better" followed by an emoji of a blonde woman, a woman shrugging emoji and the kiss mark emoji.

WATCH: Britney Spears wows in plunging green dress

Fans were quick to comment on the glamorous photo, with one saying: "Queen of looking stunning." Another fan commented: "We love you Britney."

They also enthused, "Queen of versatile hair," while some fans peeked into the shower that could be seen behind her and asked about the shampoo she uses to keep her blonde locks looking stunning.

If you'd like to copy Britney's summery outfit, we've found a cute lookalike dress from ASOS for a bargain £12. This mini dress has ruched detailing and is a similar sage colour to the one Britney wore.

Green bodycon dress, £12, ASOS

Britney has been posting stylish looks lately, including one where she posed confidently in a red string bikini and nude heels in her Malibu garden. She has also been posing topless in selfies on Instagram recently, which had concerned some fans who were worried the photos may have been posted without the singer's consent. Britney has since explained that she had shared the images herself.

Britney is at the centre of a controversial conservatorship where her father, Jamie Spears, controls her finances, estate and career.

Britney looks stunning in green at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2001

Jamie, who has acted as his daughter's conservator since 2008, has recently said that he would step down "when the time is right". In July, courts ruled that Britney could choose her own legal representation.

Her mother, Lynne, recently posted a throwback image of herself with Britney and other members of their family in May.

