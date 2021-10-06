Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star The Today star missed out on an incredible experience with Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb was feeling a little deflated on Tuesday's Today with Hoda & Jenna after she and her co-star Jenna Bush Hager missed out on an incredible opportunity.

The duo were chatting about a "surprise shoot" they had been asked to go to in New York on Monday night, which they had both declined, unaware of just what it was.

"Last night, we were supposed to do a surprise shoot. I had to cancel it. I said to them, 'Is this surprise really going to hold my expectations?' Because I thought maybe we would just end up in Times Square," Jenna began.

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb left shocked live on air

"They were surprising us with an activity that we didn't know about in New York City.

We were just going to go there," Hoda explained. "We figured out what the surprise was and we didn't go," Jenna said, as Hoda then explained: "It was a Harry Styles concert. We were going to be there at Maddison Square Gardens."

"It's such a bummer, I'm sorry," Hoda told her co-star.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager missed out on a big event on Monday night

The mom-of-two is a big Harry Styles fan but this isn't the first time that she has felt regret related to the pop sensation.

Back in February 2020, the journalist had gone out of her way to ask Harry to film a video shout out to Willie Geist's 12-year-old daughter Lucie.

While she managed to get the video for the pre-teen, she later realised that she had given Harry the wrong name!

Hoda with Harry Styles on a previous Today episode

Chatting about the blunder on the show the day after, Hoda said: "I just have to get this off my chest because I told Jenna this, and I feel terrible about it."

Willie – who was filling in for Savannah Guthrie on the day Harry visited the show – had told Hoda that his daughter was a huge fan of the singer and that she was "going to be so upset" that she wasn't there with her dad to see him.

After getting three minutes on set with Harry during a commercial break, Hoda asked him for a favour. "I was like, 'Hey can you help me out, Harry? Can you just say I love you, Lily?'" she recalled.

Hoda and Jenna are great friends off-air

The award-winning star was more than happy to help. "He's like, 'Hello, Lily, I love you, Lily,'" she said. "So I texted Willie, and I waited an hour, two hours, three hours. I get nothing, and I was like, man, that's so weird. Willie, he didn't respond."

After telling Jenna the story, Hoda realised that she had given the wrong name! While Hoda felt bad, Jenna reassured her, telling viewers: "How awesome and how sweet of Hoda to do that. But don't you always mess up the name!"

