Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW! The boys are so big now

Britney Spears's two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, are all grown up! The teenagers appeared in a rare social media post at the weekend as they spent time with their father, Kevin Federline.

The candid snapshots were shared by CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales. He can be seen inbetween the two boys with the group flashing big smiles for the camera.

In his caption, Eddie wrote in part: "During times of grief knowing u have #family really feels worth living. Talk bout seeing my nephews when they were pods smaller then [sic] my hands now look at #life."

He added, "Love you bro @federline4real...NOW THE WORLD WILL SEE HOW MUCH OF A GREAT #DAD HE HAS BEEN!"

Sean and Jayden have appeared in very rare social media photographs

Despite their mother's fame, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are rarely seen in public. Last month, Britney paid a loving tribute to her boys in honor of their birthdays, which fall just two days apart.

She shared a picture of a quote that read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son," and wrote alongside it: "My boys' birthdays were last week... and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things.... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!!

Britney's sons have been kept out of the spotlight

"Anyway, we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!!"

The star is a very proud mom to the boys

She added: "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it... there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they're reading this... which I'm pretty sure they're not... I love you two little devils so much!!!"

