Britney Spears' quirky swimsuit video ignites fan debate

Britney Spears is no stranger, at this point, to attracting sleuths from within her fandom, always willing to dive to the bottom of a mystery.

Her strong fanbase, once again, seemingly found an inconsistency in one of the singer's Instagram posts that had them seeing double.

Britney posted a video of herself in a skimpy snakeskin bikini, with white henna tattoos all over her body, dancing and pulling out all of her best moves in front of a bright yellow background.

"I got henna tattoos again and put this video together in 2 hours …," she wrote in the caption. "No professional lighting or camera equipment ... just me playing around doing my thing !!!! Ps my hands are smaller than a 6 years olds so excuse the edit !!!!"

Several of her fans were entranced by the singer's moves, with Sarah Jessica Parker commenting, "Wowza! X." Another fan wrote, "She makes me want to put on a bikini, turn on a camera and start dancing yasss queen!!"

The original bikini henna photo, which has since been deleted

However, there were many who noticed that the video was maybe less recent than it seemed, pointing out the fact that Britney posted a picture wearing the same bikini and same henna tattoos in front of the same background over a year ago.

"This is from last year Google britney with henna #freebritney," one fan wrote, with another adding, "OMG! What's going on here???" It is, however, possible that the singer could've decided to recreate the very same photo for her second go with henna, although she doesn't explicitly acknowledge it.

The Womanizer singer, while generally very loving towards her fanbase, has spoken up about their scrutiny regarding her social media posts and how it affects her.

Britney sparked another conversation when fans questioned the disappearance of her tattoo

She put up a post after another one of her previous photos had fans questioning its authenticity, writing in the caption, "Ok so ... I edited out my tattoo on my neck cause I wanted to see what it would look like clean … and yeah I like it better so while you guys are talking behind my back go ahead and kiss my [expletive] haters."

