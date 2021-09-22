Britney Spears details sons' birthday celebrations and reveals why she 'cried for two days' The singer has been off social media for a week

Britney Spears has returned to social media following a week offline, during which she celebrated her recent engagement to Sam Asghari and her sons' birthdays.

The singer shared a rare post about her children with ex Kevin Federline, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, and revealed she had celebrated their birthdays with them and then "cried for two days".

Simply sharing a picture of a quote that read, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son," she wrote alongside it: "My boys' birthdays were last week... and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things.... I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men!!!

"Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! "

Britney's sons Sean and Jayden are now 16 and 15 years old respectively

She added: "And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it... there's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!! And if they're reading this... which I'm pretty sure they're not... I love you two little devils so much!!!"

Earlier this year, the singer shared a picture of herself with her sons, who tower over her!

The image, posted in March, showed the Toxic singer stood in a field with her boys either side of her. Britney, 39, could be seen smiling for the camera, wearing sunglasses and with her face mask pulled down under her chin.

Britney and Sam announced their engagement earlier this month

Jayden and Sean, meanwhile, were both wearing their masks and are stood with their arms around their mum, with both boys already taller than the star.

"I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right!!!!" she said at the time.