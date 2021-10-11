Good Morning America's Ginger Zee, always a strong advocate for mental health, gave her fans and followers a reason to feel emotional over the weekend as she opened up about her journey to self love with her latest social media post.

MORE: Ginger Zee inundated with praise over appearance in figure-hugging sweater dress

ABC's chief meteorologist shared a picture of herself wearing a crisp white button-down and a pair of jeans, radiantly smiling for the camera with an almost halo-like aura around her.

In the caption, she shared her heartbreaking story of pain and acceptance in honor of World Mental Health Day to help someone else feeling similarly.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a romper and Ratatouille hat at Disney

She wrote: "When I was at my lowest I often avoided mirrors. When I would catch my reflection, I rarely recognized myself.

"I knew it was me, logically, but I didn't know, love or feel comfortable with the person that I saw. I could not identify with the woman I saw. My identity was diffuse."

MORE: Ginger Zee shares waterside video that will leave you in tears

Ginger then talked about how to combat those problems and heal through means like therapy, nutrition, sleep, and even meditation.

Ginger shared her story on World Mental Health Day

"Now when I look in the mirror I see me, I'm mostly proud & happy with the reflection and I'm able to turn outward and give energy and love to others because I have settled in my sense of self.

"I wish I could go back in those lowest moments and remind myself these beautiful days were possible. I hope it helps you to know the storms don't last forever."

She concluded: "For those of you that ordered my book “A little closer to home” - publishing has had a system-wide issue & it will be out in January!"

MORE: Ginger Zee says she's 'extremely grateful' in magical post

MORE: Ginger Zee is radiant in adorable family video in her romper and eye-catching accessory

Fans flocked to the comments section to show the journalist some love and tell her how much they admired her perseverance, with one commenting: "Thank you for this! You are an inspiration!"

The journalist has frequently spoken about her rocky mental health journey

"You are radiating strength and beauty, my friend," another wrote, with a third adding: "The delay will be worth the wait." Ginger responded lovingly to many of the comments as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.