Ginger Zee shares waterside video that will leave you in tears Save our marine life

Ginger Zee has done a huge amount of work to spread awareness regarding the deterioration of the world and environment around us, on Good Morning America and off.

MORE: Ginger Zee says she's 'extremely grateful' in magical post

The journalist shared a video to show fans just how beautiful nature can really be, captioning it with some heartbreaking facts about what it had become.

Ginger posted a clip of hers from 2015 when she took a trip to Palau, highlighting the beautiful seas and marine life of the region as she spoke on a boat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's hilarious faux pas caught by Ben Aaron

ABC's chief meteorologist wrote in the caption that the region was liable to change significantly since then, saying: "The world lost 14% of coral reefs in just a decade (@nytimes article citing Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network study)…

"What this means to us? Hundreds of millions of people's food and economic security are threatened.

"What's the problem? Ocean acidification, marine pollution, overfishing, land leaked pollution like fertilizer from agriculture, warming ocean temperature and something as simple as the sunscreen we wear…

MORE: Ginger Zee is radiant in adorable family video in her romper and eye-catching accessory

"On my trip to Palau I got to dive in one of the largest reefs on the planet - this was 2015 and they were incredibly strict about the pollution we create… the rest of the world needs to do the same. #coralreef #pollution #environment #coral #sunscreen."

Ginger talked about the damage being done to marine life with her new post

Fans in the comment section shared their appreciation for Ginger bringing some hard facts to their social feeds, with one commenting: "Thank you for sharing all your info!"

Another wrote: "It's wild how conditions are deteriorating so rapidly. Thanks for always advocating," with a third also adding: "So sad. Thanks for all that you do Ginger!"

MORE: Ginger Zee makes very brave fashion choice as fans weigh in

MORE: GMA star Ginger Zee's waist-cinching dress flattered her figure to perfection

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant has frequently used her platform to report on developments in the weather and environment that could lead to disastrous outcomes.

She recently received admiration from viewers and fans alike for her reporting on Hurricane Ida as it devastated several parts of the country.

The GMA star braved the elements to report on Hurricane Ida

Ginger shared several pictures and videos from her time in New Orleans as she talked on air and social media about the loss of property and life due to the natural disaster.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.