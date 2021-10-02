Ginger Zee says she's 'extremely grateful' in magical post The meteorologist has a beautiful family

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee expressed her immense gratitude for the most magical experience after fans admitted they had a case of the green-eyed monster.

The mom-of-two has been fortunate enough to be reporting from Disney World as Disney celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In her latest post, Ginger looked fabulous on stage with Mickey and Minnie Mouse and had been given all-access with her two young sons too.

WATCH: Ginger Zee wows in a figure-flattering summer outfit in video at Disney World

She captioned the post: "The World's Most Magical Celebration stars NOW! Join us on @goodmorningamerica."

Fans rushed to ask her where her outfit was from but to also say how envious they were of her experience.

"I'll admit this...I'm overwhelmed with jealousy of your access to the mouse and his house," wrote one and Ginger immediately responded. "I understand," she said. "Just know I am extremely grateful."

Ginger knows how lucky she is to be at Disney World

The TV star has been living the dream at the happiest place on earth with her boys, Adrian, five, and Miles, three.

The journalist and her team celebrated Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary with their GMA special and even covered the opening of the new Ratatouille ride.

Ginger's fans were in awe as they also got to see the most amazing fireworks display, making it a truly magical experience for them all, especially after the many months of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ginger and her husband Ben Aaron have two children

Ginger's kids have frequently been part of her big career moves, and recently all were subject to a big transformation for an exciting one.

She shared a clip on her Instagram earlier in September which announced that she would be making a guest appearance for a short on the Disney Junior show Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. And she wasn't alone, because both Adrian and Miles were right there with her.

"But they all appeared in animated form, which the clip highlighted with a two minute segment of the episode that primarily featured Ginger.

