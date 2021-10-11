Dancing with the Stars sparks big debate with new social media post Who do YOU think will get the 10?

Dancing with the Stars season 30 has already gotten off to an eventful start, and viewers are now in major discourse mode.

The show seriously got fans talking with a new Instagram post showing judge Carrie Ann Inaba holding the sign for a perfect 10 score.

However, it was the caption that piqued the interest of many, as it said: "Will the #DisneyNight magic bring one of our couples the first 10 of the season? Tune in at 8/7c on ABC for #HeroesNight! #DWTS."

The post sparked speculation that the judges may be itching to give a pair the perfect 10 in the new episode, even though they're usually taped live.

But many fans took this as an opportunity to root for which team they thought deserved to get the big number, or who they thought would ultimately score one.

Some left comments like: "DUHHHH! I know J-NATION is forsure gonna get the first 10 of the season," and: "I really hope JoJo Siwa gets her first 10!!! I am awed by her dancing," as they rooted for JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson.

The show's new post got everyone rooting for their favorites

Many others fully repped returning dancers Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, as they wrote: "Cody and Cheryl!!!! 10," and: "Go Cody!!! Best team ever!!"

Others that got a lot of love from fans were Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Witney Carson, and Mel C and Gleb Savchenko.

So far, JoJo and Jenna and Amanda and Alan are collectively tied for the top of the cumulative leaderboard and have been scoring high praise for their performances each week.

However, in the previous Britney Spears-themed episode, an unexpected competitor in Olivia Jade, along with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy, got the highest score of the night with them.

So far, no contestant in this season has scored higher than an 8

Others like Mel and Gleb, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev, and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber have also been consistently performing well.

The show will air two episodes for their fourth week as part of their Disney Week tradition, featuring a Heroes Night and a Villains Night, along with a return to the ballroom for Cody and Cheryl.

