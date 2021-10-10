Bruno Tonioli suffers incident on DWTS alongside fellow judges The professional dancer has been a judge on the show since the start

Bruno Tonioli left his fellow Dancing with the Stars judges and fans at home in stitches after a candid video from the judging panel was posted on social media.

The official DWTS Instagram page shared a fun backstage clip showing Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman reacting as Bruno fell off his chair.

"Did you just fall off your chair? Oh my god! What was that? Was that part of your routine or did you just fall out?" Carrie exclaimed, as Len burst out laughing.

VIDEO: Dancing with the Stars reveal the latest elimination

Bruno was left speechless as he laughed off the mishap – something that he is notorious for doing on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK too.

Fans were quick to comment on the footage after it was shared online, with one writing: "Has to happen once every season, love him!" while another wrote: "A classic fall out the chair!" A third added: "Hope you didn't get hurt Bruno!"

Dancing with the Stars' Bruno Tonioli fell off his chair

Bruno's working schedule is a little different this year, and the star usually splits his time between the US and the UK to judge both Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing.

This year due to the pandemic restrictions, Bruno is staying in America. Currently, Bruno's seat has been filled by pro veteran Anton Du Beke.

Anton has been a big hit on the judging panel and fans have been left wondering what will happen next series if Bruno decides to come back to Strictly.

Bruno has been a judge on DWTS since the start of the show

Recently, Craig Revel Horwood was quizzed about his co-star and good friend on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time. "I really don't know [if Bruno will be back]," he said.

"Certainly in my life he will because I know we're doing another program together."

Craig added that he "hopes" that Bruno will be back on Strictly as "it's only Covid that's keeping him away."

The dancer has a legion of fans on both sides of the pond

He added: "As you will see tonight, we've got our own separate judge's podium. It's all changed. And we've got big, glass things. I felt a little bit like I needed a cash register."

Concluding, the star said: "All I'm saying is that there's always room for another judge, isn't there?"

