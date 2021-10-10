Will Derek Hough return for DWTS following COVID scare? Signs do point to yes

Derek Hough was forced to temporarily vacate his seat for the latest episode of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

The former ballroom pro-turned-judge chose to not attend the taping for episode three due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Host Tyra Banks acknowledged Derek's absence at the very top of the episode as she welcomed the judging panel.

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," Tyra said.

As a result, contestants were scored out of 30 instead of 40, using the critiques and scores of the other judges, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and head judge Len Goodman.

However, since then, while Derek has tested negative, there has been no official word on whether he'll be returning to the show for the new episode.

The performer has been flying back and forth between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where he has been headlining his own show at The Venetian.

We do know that he's safe and has been out and about since the scare, as evidenced by his sister Julianne Hough's latest social media post.

The dancer shared pictures of her out with Derek and their father on her Instagram Stories, captioning them "Family Night."

The 36-year-old wasn't the only one affected by COVID this season, however, as Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke were forced to perform virtually and separately due to both testing positive for the virus.

Their performance to Britney Spears' Gimme More received a mixed response from the judges due to the extenuating circumstances, garnering a score of 18 out of 30.

But on the flip side, both Cody and Cheryl have since then been cleared to head back to the studio and will be making their return to the live stage for Disney Week as the show goes to Disneyland for week four.

