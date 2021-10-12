Piers Morgan reveals his heartbreak as he announces sad death of family member The dad-of-four spoke of his sorrow on social media

Piers Morgan is mourning the death of a beloved family member - his parents' dog, Kezzy. The TV star took to social media to make the heartbreaking announcement, sharing a snapshot showing his late pet lying on a sofa in the kitchen.

MORE: GMB stars' private health battles revealed: Kate Garraway, Lorraine Kelly, Susanna Reid, more

He wrote: "RIP Kezzy, 14. My parents' wonderfully good-natured, intuitive, loyal, empathetic and lovable dog. She will be greatly missed by all of us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan interviews his father-in-law on GMB

Fans and friends were quick to offer their condolences. "Ahhh, sorry to hear that, look at that lovely face," one follower wrote while a second commented: "I'm so sorry for your sad loss." A number of others shared broken heart emojis.

READ: Piers Morgan fans call him out on latest home photo

REVEALED: Look inside Piers Morgan's two UK homes

The upsetting news comes as Piers prepares to embark on an exciting new chapter. Last month, he revealed that he will be joining News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal from 2022.

Piers has sadly announced the death of his parents' dog, Kezzy

The TV personality, who will also be joining The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist and is set to present a series of true crime shows, confirmed the news with a snap of himself with News Corp's chairman, Rupert Murdoch.

READ: Piers Morgan reacts after Ant and Dec scoop award again

MORE: Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden reveals life has been 'challenging' since shock exit

Speaking about the move, Piers said: "I'm thrilled to be returning to News Corp which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

Piers pictured with News Corp boss Rupert Murdoch

"I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged… I'm going home and we're going to have some fun."

Rupert, 90, added: "Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling. He has many passionate fans around the world and we look forward to expanding his audience in the UK, at FOX Nation, Sky News Australia, The Sun and the New York Post."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.