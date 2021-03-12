Piers Morgan dismisses the possibility return to GMB after unceremonious exit The journalist fronted GMB for six years

Piers Morgan has touched upon whether he will ever make a return to Good Morning Britain - and the answer is, no.

The outspoken broadcaster, 55, abruptly quit GMB on Tuesday night following his comments regarding Meghan Markle and her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Since then, three petitions on Change.org - asking for him to be reinstated on the ITV breakfast show - has garnered almost 200,000 signatures.

Addressing this on Thursday night, Piers tweeted: "I won't be going back, but thanks to everyone who has signed these petitions. Normally, people start petitions to have me fired or deported, so this is a pleasant surprise."

Earlier in the week, the journalist confessed he did not "believe a word" of what Meghan had told chat show host Oprah. His comments immediately sparked 41,000 Ofcom complaints.

Piers fronted GMB for six years

One day later, Piers ended his six-year tenure on GMB with immediate effect. ITV confirmed in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

It was later revealed that Meghan herself had formally complained to the broadcaster about Piers' comments. According to PA, Meghan's concern was not about the personal attacks on the validity of her racism allegation made against the royal family, nor her claims she was not supported by the institution when experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Instead, the complaint is understood to focus on how Piers' comments may affect the issue of mental health generally and those attempting to deal with their own problems.

