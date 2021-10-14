Britney Spears opens up about an infamous Justin Timberlake moment Didn't see that coming

Britney Spears has never been one to shy away from expressing her opinions, and she did so once again with her most recent social media post.

MORE: Britney Spears's teenage sons seen in incredibly rare photo - and WOW!

The singer shared a video clip of hers dancing and posing in a flurry of outfits, soundtracked by the sounds of raging applause and cheers.

She went through several outfit changes in the clip, including a leopard-print mini skirt, a white mini skirt, a lace black top, a sheer white shirt, and a floral-print dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage dilemma

However, she also brought out a grey pageboy hat, which she wore and showed off to the camera as well, and it brought back specific memories for her which she referenced in the caption.

Britney wrote: "Thoughts while making this video … Hmmmm something looks familiar …. The hat …. wait I look like that girl in the Justin Timberlake video with that hat in Cry Me A River !!! Oh s*** that's ME !!! I'm Britney Spears ??? I guess I forget that sometimes."

MORE: Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears reacts as star hits out at family over conservatorship

She continued by also bringing up another item she wore, a white overcoat, saying: "…Oh s*** I look like a doctor in this video too though with the white coat … maybe I'M THE DOCTOR … I mean who's playing who???

Britney referenced her ex's controversial Cry Me a River music video

"I mean my brother wears that kind of hat … but wait the skirt … I haven't worn a skirt in forever !!! Am I Britney Spears ??? Psssss HMMM all this time ??? Play on my icons … play on!!!!"

Fans instantly went wild in the comments section over the reference to the Justin Timberlake music video, which garnered controversy for its use of an alleged Britney doppelganger after they'd broken up.

MORE: Britney Spears reveals latest marriage dilemma and fans are divided

MORE: Britney Spears' father Jamie responds to conservatorship suspension

A fan commented: "She's calling them out we love to see it," with another saying: "Did she just...yep she did," and a third adding: "I love savageney."

However, there is relatively no bad blood between the two singers at this point, as Britney has frequently shouted out her ex on social media and he has shown support for her legal troubles.

The singer has shown her support for Justin frequently on social media

The Lucky singer even shared a recent throwback from the 2001 MTV VMAs, where she revealed that Justin had given her a pep talk before the show.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.