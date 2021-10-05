Britney Spears reveals latest marriage dilemma and fans are divided Where do you think she should get married?

Britney Spears sparked major fan conversation with a new video she shared, revealing her latest dilemma about her wedding to Sam Asghari.

The clip came from the couple's vacation to French Polynesia as they celebrated movement in her conservatorship case.

The entire first half comprised of Britney and Sam waiting for their dinner, before transitioning to them driving back to their hotel.

Britney then said: "Okay guys, we have a predicament, a really big problem right now. I really don't know where we want to get married.

"We don't know if we want to get married in Italy or Greece or Australia or New York City," she continued. "Why don't you ask the fans," Sam suggested, which she agreed to as she posed the question to them.

Immediately, many in the comments started providing suggestions on where the nuptials should take place, as one fan commented: "My vote is Maui!! We know how much you love it there!!"

Another wrote: "Go to Greece Britney," which many others agreed with. A third added: "I think you should call Elon Musk and get married in space #queenoftheuniverse," while Sam himself commented with several US flags, clearly indicating his interest.

Britney and Sam revealed that they were confused about where to have their wedding

The video came immediately after the singer paid a heartfelt tribute to her loyal fandom and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

The Womanizer hitmaker shared an Instagram reel of herself from her vacation, sporting straightened hair and an ab-baring white top and shorts.

In the caption, she wrote: "#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!!!

"I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true!!!!!"

The pop star thanked fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement

Many fans and celebrities came to her support in the comments section, including Miley and Noah Cyrus, Vera Wang, and Vanessa Hudgens.

