Savannah Guthrie shows off big transformation with baby bump picture Blonde looks good on her!

Savannah Guthrie delighted fans with a series of pictures in a new social media post that showed off her hair transformation over the years.

The Today star posted three pictures that showed how her locks had undergone different shades of blonde with her signature black highlights, featuring her stylist Rita Hazan.

However, it was the first of the bunch that caught the attention of several of her fans, featuring a heavily pregnant Savannah hugging Rita.

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

She captioned the post: "Two babies and 200 shades of blonde ago —> today!! No one better than @ritahazan #blonderfasterstronger."

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to compliment the journalist's evolving sense of style and highlight how good she's looked over the years.

One commented: "Savannah looks great with that hairstyle," with another saying: "WOW Savannah, you've been hiding this baby belly really well," with a laughing emoji.

A third added: "Love the blonde so much on you Savannah!!!! Wow!!!!" Another wrote: "You were the cutest prego lady!"

Savannah showed off the progression of her blonde hair, including with a baby bump photo

Rita herself responded to the post, writing: "Always a good time coloring your hair and catching up on life and babies."

The journalist also shared another social media post which revealed that the day was cause for more celebration, this time for her husband, Michael Feldman.

She shared a few adorable pictures of him with their family as she revealed that it was his birthday, and wrote in the caption: "Protector, champion, love of my life. Happy birthday @feldmike. You are truly adored."

Savannah and Michael wed in March of 2014, and soon after she gave birth to their daughter, the now seven-year-old Vale. In December 2016, Savannah and Mike had a son, Charley, who is now four.

The journalist celebrated her husband's birthday with a tribute post

The family shares a close-knit bond and the Today host often delights her fans with candid moments from their lives.

