Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into motherhood with unexpected video The NBC star is mom to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie loves nothing more than being a mom and has shown her fans just how fun she is when it comes to parenting.

The Today star took to Instagram this week to share a video of herself and her friend, food blogger Siri Daly, sliding down an inflatable slide in slow motion, at what looked to be at a children's party.

"Because we're 'cool moms' who slide @siriouslydelicious #weeee," she wrote alongside the footage.

The clip was filmed by Savannah's oldest child, daughter Vale, and fans were quick to comment on the fun post.

VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie opens up about her family life in rare interview

"Love slides and you're a cool mom," one wrote, while another commented: "So much fun!" A third added: "Love this! Nothing wrong with showing your kids adults have fun too!"

Savannah shares Vale, seven, and Charles, four, with her husband Michael Feldman.

The star loves nothing more than being a mom and worked from home during the majority of the summer holidays so that she could spend as much time as possible with her kids.

Savannah proved what a fun mom she was!

The TV anchor opened up about becoming a mom later in life during an interview on Today with her co-host Hoda Kotb.

"The older I got, when that kept not happening to me, I was heartbroken for a lot of years," she said. The star said that while she was incredibly happy with her career, a family was what she really wanted.

Savannah with her children Vale and Charles

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,'" she said.

"In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family." Savannah also told her co-star and friend how much joy she got from seeing her own mom with her children.

Savannah has been working on Today for a decade

"I feel like watching my mom now with my kids is so profound. Because I'm seeing the mom that she must have been with me, just the everyday joys.

"She's so good at playing with them. I appreciate her even more than I thought possible because I see her spunkiness and her quirks."

