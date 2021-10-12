Savannah Guthrie worries fans with appearance in new photo The Today show host was urged to be careful

When Savannah Guthrie shared a selfie to promote her young daughter's artistic talent recently, she likely didn't expect it to cause such a stir.

But the Today show host was inundated with comments, not only praising her little girl's handywork but also from fans concerned for her health.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie sparks reaction with heartwarming tribute to Today co-star

Savannah's photo showed off her multiple ear piercings, including one piece of jewelry designed by seven-year-old, Vale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's heartwarming video to her children from the Olympics

The youngster was lavished with praise for her 'MOM' earring, before Savannah's ears became the focal point for a different reason.

"What is happening inside your ear?" wrote one, who also asked: "Is that from the earpieces you wear when on tv?"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares career update since returning to Today

READ: Savannah Guthrie gives rare insight into motherhood with unexpected video

Others remarked on the bruising and added: "It looks reddish and irritated. Be careful of infection."

Savannah's fans warned her to be careful as her ear looked painful

Fortunately, her minor ear issue is most likely down to her job and we are sure Savannah knows how to take care of it.

Savannah's fans look forward to seeing what chic outfit or quirky jewelry choice she makes when she appears on the popular NBC show.

MORE: Today's Savannah Guthrie divides fans with parenting decision

SEE: Hoda Kotb comes to the rescue of her co-star during family beach trip

Recently, she switched things up in a major way after rocking pink tresses. In an Instagram post which sparked a mass fan reaction, Savannah showed off her bold new look.

Savannah recently wore pink hair extensions

The image showed Savannah smiling for the camera with her new, pink hair worn loose beneath a fashionable black hat.

She captioned the post: "Ready for the weekend!! Pink hair dreams supplied by @kellymarieoneill. Can the anchor of TODAY have pink hair? Asking for a friend @libbyleist @tmazzarelli @petebreen."

But sadly, her hairdo was just while she took a little time away from the studio, and she reluctantly returned it to normal before returning to her work gig.

In a post where she showed that her pink hues were actually extensions, she wrote, "Thanks for the memories, girls. Back to reality [crying emoji] Til next time, besties."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.