Savannah Guthrie shares heartwarming career update since returning to Today Socially distant no more

Savannah Guthrie shared a major update with viewers and fans of the Today Show since making her own return to her seat on NBC.

The journalist shared a picture on her Instagram with Hoda Kotb and Dr. Ashish Jha, a physician and expert who'd frequently spoken to the team on Today.

Savannah revealed that this was the first time they'd met Dr. Jha in person since the pandemic, having been relegated to talking to him via Zoom the entire time.

The trio were all smiles in the shot as Savannah wrote, "He's real and he's spectacular!

"Loved meeting the incomparable Dr. Ashish Jha in person after interviewing him over zoom pretty much weekly - sometimes daily - throughout the pandemic. A source of wisdom, common sense and uncommon grace."

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their own thoughts on the matter, with many also proclaiming how much they'd enjoyed seeing the doctor on their screens.

One fan commented: "Love him! Always positive and comforting throughout the pandemic," with another saying: "Indeed he is ! Gives the clearest, best advice!"

Savannah and Hoda celebrated meeting Dr. Ashish Jha in person

A third added: "I sprinted into my living room when I heard you guys say he was on today. 10/10 on the interview. So insightful."

The Today host shared a snapshot showing her return to New York City and back to the studio from her break, when she visited Tucson to spend time with family.

She posted a photograph showing her descent into the city from her flight, captioning it with: "Home sweet home #NYC."

Fans were delighted to see Savannah back at her usual stomping grounds and on their screens, as one commented: "Missed you this morning!"

Savannah recently returned to NYC and Today after a trip to Tucson

Another wrote: "Thank you for this glimpse of NYC beauty," with a third saying: "Welcome home; we missed you!"

