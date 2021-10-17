Savannah Guthrie shares unseen family photos to mark joyous occasion The Today star is a doting mom to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie has an idyllic family life and while she often talks about her husband and kids on Today, she is relatively private on social media.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shows off big transformation with baby bump picture

However, this week the NBC star took to Instagram to mark a special occasion in her household and posted a number of unseen pictures of her loved ones in the process.

The mom-of-two was marking her husband Mike Feldman's birthday, and shared a sweet picture of the pair of them posing in the countryside, as well as a photo of Mike with their children on the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie's video to her kids from Team USA

In the caption, Savannah wrote: "protector, champion, love of my life. Happy birthday @feldmike. You are truly adored."

MORE: Savannah Guthrie's fans can't stop talking about her incredible boots

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet tribute, with one writing: "Wow, beautiful photos," while another wrote: "What a beautiful family." A third added: "You guys are so adorable!"

Savannah and Mike met at the latter's 40th birthday party.

Savannah celebrated her husband Mike's birthday

"When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive," the TV star previously told Reveal.

"Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, 'Wow, here's a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things.'"

MORE: Savannah Guthrie worries fans with appearance in new photo

The pair are the proud parents to children Vale, seven, and Charles, four, and live in New York.

The TV host is a doting mom to two adorable kids

The star loves nothing more than being a mom and worked from home during the majority of the summer so that she could spend as much time as possible with her kids.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie sparks reaction with heartwarming tribute to Today co-star

MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares heartwarming career update since returning to Today

The TV anchor opened up about becoming a mom later in life during an interview on Today with her co-host Hoda Kotb.

"The older I got, when that kept not happening to me, I was heartbroken for a lot of years," she said.

The star said that while she was incredibly happy with her career, a family was what she really wanted.

Savannah has worked with Today for a decade

"You work in a job like ours and it's so public, people think, 'Oh my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for," she said.

"In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.