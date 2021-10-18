Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen shares wonderful baby news Congratulations to the family!

Dancing with the Stars contestant Jimmie Allen felt the love of his colleagues and fans as he celebrated some incredible news.

MORE: Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert inundated with engagement comments in latest loved-up photo

The country singer announced that his wife, Alexis Gale, had given birth to their second child together, a baby girl.

He made the announcement on his social media, sharing a lovely picture of himself with his wife and the newborn from the hospital.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dancing with the Stars season 30 trailer

"Zara James Allen. The new addition to our family is here and we couldn't be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you're a champion, I love you and so thankful for you," he captioned the shot.

Jimmie was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages and support from fans and celebrities alike, with many from the music industry like Jojo, Raelynn, Willie Jones, and Melinda Doolittle wishing the family well.

MORE: Two contestants go home in shocking Dancing with the Stars elimination

Many of his DWTS friends also sent him their love, including Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert, Matt James, Pasha Pashkov, Amanda Kloots, and Mel C.

Jimmie and Alexis welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Zara

His partner, professional Emma Slater, shared the picture on her own social media and wrote: "They had their baby girl!!!! Zara James Allen born yesterday, and she is soooooo cute!!

"Congratulations @lexmarieallen & @jimmieallen, you're now a beautiful family of 5. So happy for you guys!!"

Emma shares a close friendship with the country singer as they've grown throughout the competition, recently also posting a screenshot of messages Jimmie had sent to her praising her talents as a dancer and choreographer.

MORE: Bruno Tonioli's unavoidable change to his job left him 'sad and frustrated'

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba looks absolutely unrecognizable in incredible DWTS throwback

The Best Shot singer shares 19-month-old daughter Naomi with Alexis as well, and is also father to seven-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Emma was among the many who congratulated the country singer

Jimmie revealed on the latest episode of DWTS that his wife was due for labor and that she was already "two centimeters" dilated by that point.

The 36-year-old singer opened Disney Week's Villains Night episode with a jazz routine to Bad Guy and received his season-best score of 35 out of a possible 40.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.