Bruno Tonioli's unavoidable change to his job left him 'sad and frustrated' The Dancing with the Stars judge is also a regular on Strictly Come Dancing

Bruno Tonioli is a much-loved judge on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, although due to the pandemic he hasn't been able to fulfil his work commitments on both sides of the pond.

While the professional dancer has been able to still appear on DWTS, due to the current travel restrictions, he was forced to bow out of this year's Strictly for the second year on the row.

Bruno has been replaced by long-running pro Anton Du Beke for the 2021 series, but admitted that it left him "sad and frustrated" that he was unable to come back to London to be with his co-stars in the UK.

He told The Sun when it was announced that he would not be taking part in the latest series: "I am so sad and frustrated, but there is nothing anyone can do."

While Bruno wished he was able to reunite in person with his co-judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, he was more than made up for Anton, calling him "the obvious choice".

Bruno Tonioli's judging seat on Strictly has been taken by Anton Du Beke

American viewers are delighted that Bruno has still been able to judge on DWTS though, and has kept his co-stars on their toes during the series so far, even falling off his chair earlier in the month – something that he is prone to do on both shows.

Bruno has been on Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing since the start of both series.

Bruno has been a judge on Dancing with the Stars since the start

He is joined on this year's DWTS by fellow long-running judges Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba, and Derek Hough, who is back for the second year in a row as a judge, having previously competed on the show as a professional dancer.

There are many links to DWTS and Strictly too, with Len having previously worked as the head judge on the UK dance show until leaving in 2016.

The star is also a regular on Strictly

Len's replacement Shirley is no stranger to many of the American pro dancers herself, having mentored Derek and his sister Julianne when they trained as dancers in the UK.

