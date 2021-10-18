Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert inundated with engagement comments in latest loved-up photo The pair met on Dancing with the Stars in 2015

Derek Hough and his partner Hayley Erbert have been dating for over five years and have an idyllic home life in California.

The pair have a legion of fans around the United States who have been following their relationship since they met on Dancing with the Stars, and many of them are hopeful that the pair will get engaged soon.

The DWTS judge and his girlfriend were inundated with messages over the weekend after Derek shared a loved-up picture of them together ahead of the show's Grease themed week, showing them kissing while sitting on a bench in front of a sign which read 'Nothing to see here!'

VIDEO: Derek Hough suffers wardrobe malfunction

The picture's location was marked as Rydell High, and Derek wrote in the caption: "Prom Photo."

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many asking the star when he was planning on going down on one knee.

"When are you going to marry this beautiful lady?" one wrote, while another commented: "Put a ring on it!" A third added: "We are waiting for marriage."

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's latest photo got fans talking about engagement hopes

While Derek has never opened up about getting married to Hayley directly, he often has sweet things to say about her in interviews.

Gushing over his other half in an interview with ET in 2018, Derek said of Hayley: "She's grounded. She's really, really grounded – just really down to earth, and just has a good heart and a beautiful soul."

Derek and Hayley met on DWTS in 2015

After his sister Julianne Hough's wedding in 2017, meanwhile, E! asked Derek if he might be next. "It's not something we really talk about so much right now," he said.

"It was a wonderful week to be with [Hayley] and experience love." He added, "I don't want to be an old grandpa when I start having kids... After that wedding, I'm like, 'Who knows?' You feel the love."

The couple live in California

While Derek and Hayley's relationship is as strong as ever, for now, the pair look to be focusing on their respective careers.

Derek is a judge on DWTS for the second year in the row, having previously worked as a pro dancer, which is when he met Hayley. The star made a huge mark during his time as a pro too, having won the competition an impressive six times.

