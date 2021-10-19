Rebel Wilson's endless legs in revealing swimsuit snap gets fans talking The actress is missing the sun!

Rebel Wilson left fans speechless on Monday as she shared a gorgeous picture of herself at the beach. The Pitch Perfect could be seen laying on her beach towel, with the sun setting behind her as she looked towards the camera.

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns in black cutaway mini dress in rare photo with lookalike family

The 41-year-old perfectly showed off figure in a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson plays tennis in all-white short outfit

" I miss ya [sun]," she simply captioned the shot. The picture was likely taken a few months ago when she and her family and friends spent a week on Marlon Brandon's private island, which they aptly renamed, Rebel Island.

READ: Rebel Wilson showcases her tiny waist in crop top as she poses at beach

RELATED: Rebel Wilson puts on stylish display as her 'dreams come true' at concert

Friends and fans loved the snap, with singer Meghan Trainor commenting: "Goals." A second added: "Keep up the good work!", whilst a third praised her transformation: "I don't know you, you don't know me... but I still feel so proud of you. Woman to woman pride.

Rebel looked stunning in a black swimsuit

"Watching how hard you've worked and seeing your confidence soar over these past months has been a treat. You're radiant! You seem so happy, and I love it."

Rebel embarked on a "year of health" last year and has since lost an incredible 65lbs. The actress, however, has recently said that she wants people to focus on her career and not her body.

In a new interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the star said: "In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I produced and one, Jojo Rabbit, which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture," she said.

The actress has said she wants people to focus on her career and not her weight loss

"Yet I get more press the following year when I do nothing except lose weight... When I was at my heaviest, I also had the most international attention on me."

The actress has been open about her wellness journey and recently revealed the one routine she picked up that's helped her reach her target weight.

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".