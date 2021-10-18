Rebel Wilson stuns in black cutaway mini dress in rare photo with lookalike family The 41-year-old looks incredible

Rebel Wilson has shared a rare family photo showing her posing with her siblings and her mom - and it's fair to say the resemblance is uncanny!

The Australian star took to Instagram with the stunning snapshot which sees the group stood together on the sand under a canopy of fairy lights.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's amazing 2020-2021 transformation

Rebel, 41, stands at the center of the photo, looking incredible in a black cutaway mini dress teamed with gold sandals, and beaming for the camera with her blonde hair left loose around her shoulders.

To her left and tenderly holding her arm is Rebel's proud mom, Sue, who looks glamorous in a navy -off-the-shoulder dress while to the far side of the snapshot is Rebel's brother Ryot wearing a grey suit and open white shirt.

Rebel shared a beautiful family photo with her fans

Rebel's younger sisters Liberty and Annachi stand to her right with Liberty dressed in a plunging sequin gown and Annachi in a green number featuring a high split. "The fam x," Rebel captioned the image, crediting photographer Laurie Bailey for capturing the moment.

Rebel's mom - a dog trainer - previously spoke about her children's unusual names when she took the stand at her daughter's defamation case against Woman's Day in 2017.

The star is very close to her lookalike mom

Sue told the court she got the idea for her daughter's name from a little girl in her year one class who sang the Carpenters' We've Only Just Begun.

Her second daughter was named Liberty because, as a dog breeder, she liked to name "by themes" and her third was named Annaleise - although she goes under the name Annarchi.

Rebel pictured as a child

"I wanted my kids to be able to do whatever they wanted to do and stand up for themselves," Sue told the court.

She then explained that although she called her daughter Rebel for the first six weeks of her life, she "bent to the pressure" from her husband and family to use a more "suitable name".

She officially named her daughter Melanie after the 1960s singer Melanie Safka, best known for the song Alexander Beetle. Rebel legally changed her name from Melanie Elizabeth Bownds in 2002.

