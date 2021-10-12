Rebel Wilson showcases her tiny waist in crop top as she poses at beach The 41-year-old has wowed Instagram fans yet again

Rebel Wilson isn't ready to say goodbye to summer yet. The actress has jetted away to Mexico and has been keeping fans up-to-date with her adventures on social media.

On Monday, Rebel shared a striking snapshot showing her stood on a stone beach and looking out over the crashing waves.

While her back is to the camera, Rebel’s tiny waist is on display with the star dressed in a black crop top and workout leggings, protecting her face from the sun with a straw hat and with her blonde hair tied loosely in a scrunchie.

“Let’s go Mexico!” she captioned the image, adding a taco and avocado emoji. “Mexico is always a good idea,” one fan remarked while a second quipped: “Stuck between a rock and a beautiful place.” “Always on the lookout for the bright side of life… love the places you go,” a third told the star.

Rebel showcased her tiny waist in her latest Instagram post

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel, 41, has been a source of inspiration to her fans for some time, after embarking on a 'year of health' in 2020 and losing an incredible 65lbs.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her journey and revealed the one routine she picked up that helped her reach her target weight.

The star looks incredible after embarking on a 'year of health'

Instead of gruelling workouts and strict dieting, Rebel admitted that "moderate walking" was actually a key factor in helping her shift "unnecessary body fat".

At the start of her transformation, she attended an Austrian health retreat "which flushed out every toxic substance possible in all sorts of crazy ways" - and it was here she learned the benefits of a brisk walk.

Rebel credits moderate walking with helping her to lose body fat

"While there I learned that moderate — not even fast-paced — walking is the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat," she previously told Shape magazine. "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

